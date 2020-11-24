Specials will abound for Black Friday

LAURINBURG — With Thanksgiving just hours away, thoughts of food, football and shopping are at the forefront of thoughts for many.

On top of the annual Black Friday shopping blitz, shoppers will also have opportunities to get specials on Small Business Saturday.

“The Chamber of Commerce always encourages our community to shop local,” said Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. “When you shop local the money you spend at a local business stays within Scotland County and supports our local economy.”

For years, Walmart has been one of the leading participants for Black Friday sales, with sales starting on Thanksgiving evening. However, this year, for the first time in a long time, its doors will be shut on Thanksgiving.

Lowe’s Home Improvement will be closed for Thanksgiving as well, according to Bill Adams, assistant store manager.

“However, it is not due to the pandemic,” said Adams. “The Lowe’s Corporation closes every year for Thanksgiving as a way to allow employees to spend time with their families.”

Most locally owned businesses will also be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, but they will be open and ready to share sales and deals with residents on Black Friday.

“We are having some great deals on our shirts Friday,” said Chris Nelson, owner of Preppy Pirate Outfitters. “We will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.”

Nelson also said they plan on giving one lucky shopper a cash prize.

“The details for this giveaway are on our Facebook page,” said Nelson. “For every item each person purchases, they will be entered into the drawing. We will pull the name of the winner out on Facebook live.”

According to Nelson, the drawing is for the Laurinburg store as well as the Eden location.

“We will combine all the names and one lucky winner will be given $500,” said Nelson.

Terry’s Boutique will also be open Friday for the sales event.

“We started all our sales Sunday during the holiday kickoff,” said owner Terry Gallman. “We will still have those sales in place for Black Friday.”

The ‘Tis The Season shop will also be offering sales on Friday, according to Terry Parker.

“Everything will be 20% off,” said Parker.

Belinda English, owner of Scotland Bling, said there will be plenty of items for shoppers to comb over on Friday.

“We will have a sidewalk sale set up outside,” said Belinda. “We will also operate as normal on Saturday.”

These stores are just a few of the locally owned stores to choose from in Scotland County offering sales on Friday.

“Shopping local helps support our non-profits, charities, schools and sports teams because our merchants care about our community and they are able to invest more with local community groups,” said Chris.

“The unique character of Scotland County is partially due to the businesses we have,” added Chris. “and the quality of local customer service they offer. “

A representative from Walmart was unavailable at the time of the article.

