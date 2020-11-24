Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Joy Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole clothing, a financial card and $40 cash. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Scotland Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole two pistols valued at $850. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Elizabeth Drive reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had stolen a 9mm pistol valued at $300 from their vehicle. The vehicle had been left unsecured.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Monday that someone had taken $590 from their bank account. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Michelle Vaneck, 49, of North Caledonia Road was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $200 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kamesha Funderburk, 42, of Mills Street was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $100 bond.