A stuffing everyone will enjoy

For years, I was forced to avoid the stuffing on Thanksgiving. But no more.

A couple of years ago, a friend came across the following recipe for a gluten-free stuffing that is now as regular on my dinner table as the turkey and green bean casserole.

Give this one a try.

Ingredients …

2 loaves gluten-free bread (each about 12oz)

8 tbsp. butter, divided, plus more for buttering baking dish

2 onions, chopped

4 stalks celery, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tbsp. freshly chopped sage

1/2 tbsp. fresh thyme leaves

1/2 tbsp. freshly chopped rosemary

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/4 c. freshly chopped parsley, plus more for garnish

2 c. gluten-free chicken or vegetable broth

Directions …

Tear or slice bread into cubes and leave out overnight to dry out. (Alternately, place bread on baking sheets and bake at 200º for 20 minutes.)

Preheat oven to 350º and butter a 9”-1x-3” baking dish. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 3 tablespoons butter. Add onion and celery and cook until soft and fragrant, 8 minutes. Stir in garlic, sage, thyme, and rosemary and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Season with salt and pepper.

Stir in remaining 5 tablespoons butter and parsley.

Place bread in a large bowl and add skillet mixture and chicken broth.

Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish and cover with foil. Bake until cooked through, 45 minutes, then remove foil and cook until bread is golden, 15 minutes more.

Garnish with parsley and serve.

TammySue Vincent is a celiac and the editor’s wife.