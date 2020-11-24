CHASING AN EAGLE

LAURINBURG — As Gavin Stanley began planning options for his Eagle Scout project, he knew he wanted to do something to help improve outcomes for dogs in Scotland County.

After researching some ideas and meeting with Melinda McMillan, the director of the Scotland County Humane Society, he decided on a project of building dog houses to help provide shelter for dogs in the community who did not have shelter.

“I wanted to make sure dogs in our area had shelter to help protect them from the various outdoor conditions they experience, whether that be cold, rain, or heat,” he said. “Dogs are special friends who deserve good shelter, but I know dog houses can be expensive and many people who love their dogs may not be able to afford the houses.”

After choosing a design, building a prototype, and leading two different workdays of fellow Boy Scouts and adults in building, Gavin coordinated the delivery of 19 dog houses to the Scotland County Humane Society last Wednesday.

McMillian shared the houses on Facebook and, within 20 minutes, residents had picked them up for their pets.

“I’m happy we were able to help so many dogs, but it’s sad that there are so many more out there without shelter or dog houses in our county,” McMillan said. “We appreciate Gavin’s love for the animals in our community!”

Stanley, who is a junior at Scotland High School, has been a member of Boy Scout Troop 420 since he was in first grade.

“I want to thank everyone who helped me with my project, especially Mr. Wayne Cromartie and FCC, who donated the barrels that were later re-purposed into the dog houses,” Stanley said.

Stanley is the son of Brian Stanley and Gary and Summer Woodside, all of Laurinburg. He will be submitting his Eagle project for review in December.