BOE announces new superintendent

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education has announced the new leader for the school system.

Monday evening, the board announced that Takeda LeGrand would be taking on the position come Jan.1, 2021. She was selected out of more than 20 candidates that were gathered through the process with the North Carolina School Board Association.

LeGrand comes to the position after serving seven years as associate superintendent in Montgomery County Schools, where she focused on accountability and diversity among other things.

