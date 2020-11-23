14,855 votes are recounted by Scotland County BOE

Only one vote is changed

LAURINBURG — After nearly nine hours of manual effort, there were no notable changes during a recount of the 2020 general election by the Scotland County Board of Elections on Friday.

“Cheri Beasley requested a recount in writing to the State Board before the deadline, which was Nov. 19 by noon,” said Chassidy Chavis, deputy director for the Board of Elections.

Beasley, the incumbent chief justice for the NC Supreme Court, was reportedly trailing challenger Paul Newby by less than 400 votes statewide.

The board met at 10 a.m. to begin the task.

According to Chavis, there were a few changes in totals at the recount, but nothing made a difference here in Scotland County.

The board used a new machine provided by the state to tally the votes.

“It is just a high-speed tabulator,” said Chavis. “It ran 78 ballots per minute, a lot faster than our machines which were used at the polls.

“The state purchased these machines and housed them in several counties throughout the state,” added Chavis.

Chavis further stated the state made the decision to house this machine here in Scotland County for a specific reason.

“When Dr. (Bill) Purcell asked the representatives from the state at the meeting Friday why they chose Scotland County, the response was, ‘because the NCSBE has noticed the efficiency and organizational skills of the staff here in Scotland county,’” said Chavis.

Purcell, chairman of the Scotland County BOE executive board, told WLNC the only change after the recount was one vote counted from early one-stop voting which was changed in Paul Newby’s favor.

“The board counted votes until just after 7 p.m.,” said Purcell. “After the count was complete, Beasley had 7,455 votes and Newby had 6,824.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]