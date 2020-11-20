City discusses stormwater projects

LAURINBURG — After the heavy rainstorms flooded several city streets on Nov. 12, the Laurinburg City Council got an update about where the city stands with the stormwater project.

City Manager Charles Nichols explained to the council that Cape Fear Engineering had sent in a finalized report about the project which it was supposed to present to the council in April, but due to COVID-19, it didn’t happen.

“There was not really any discussion during the budget process because of COVID and because we passed a budget with zero capital,” Nichols explained. “So obviously the price tags on those six projects would be considered a capital expense.”

Nichols continued by stating that, at the December meeting, the auditor would be presenting the city’s financial statements so the council will understand where the funds are. Then once that is known the council can decide to move forward or not with some of the projects.

Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans told the council she had gotten a call from a resident on Blue Drive who is concerned about the fact that every time there is heavy rain it floods.

“He constantly has to call someone out every time,” Evans said. “He’s getting a little bit irritated about it and we need to do something about it as soon as we can. It’s a bad area and every time it rains, it floods and we know it.”

Councilmember Mary Jo Adams added that the drains are working on Blue Drive but there are areas in the neighborhood where the water stands for hours.

“The road that people take from Church Street to West Boulevard there are two areas that look like ponds there,” Adams said. “They don’t go away in 30 minutes, but the people who live there aren’t sending nasty emails and they’re not calling.”

Councilmember Don Rainer shared his issues with Isabel Street, where he lives.

“Isabel Street had a ditch that was cleaned by the county every month,” Rainer said. “It was added into the city limits … they paved the road when they paved the road they put an outlet in for the water to go out that was 20-inches higher than the one that was already in there from the county. Now every time it rains it has to back up 20 inches before it can go out.”

Rainer added he has been complaining about the problem for 32 years and the city shouldn’t rely on people who own the easements to keep it clean.

No action was taken on the topic.

