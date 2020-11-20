Pack of feral dogs is on the loose after killing 11 goats

FAYETTEVILLE — Authorities in North Carolina say a pack of dogs is still on the loose after killing 11 goats in Cumberland County near Fayetteville.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Friday that the three feral dogs are reported to be German Shepherd mixes with white fur.

Elaine Smith, Cumberland County’s animal services director, said in a statement that the dogs “have not been aggressive toward people, and we have not been able to get within 50 feet of them.”

Cumberland County Animal Services said it has received reports that an unidentified owner abandoned several dogs.

“The areas the dogs have been sighted in are heavily populated, with pockets of thickly overgrown woods, which has made capturing them very difficult,” Smith said. “The dogs have also traveled more than 2 ½ miles from their original sighting.”

Officials are asking for the public’s help with tracking down the dogs. They say they’re trying to “humanely capture the dogs with the use of tranquilizer darts, special traps and snares.”