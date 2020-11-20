County moving forward with community center

LAURINBURG — For months now, county residents — especially those in Laurel Hill — have been waiting to see when the new Laurel Hill Community Center will be started on the former site.

On Thursday, they got a better idea.

In early January, Laurel Hill residents gathered and met with county commissioners to discuss their concerns and desires for the new building.

Some of the items those residents were asking for included repairs to the playground, a walking track and a baseball field. Many also wanted to see sports continuing in the location for the youth, more programs for seniors, a computer lab and a location for disaster relief.

After the meeting, it was decided to move forward with demolition to prepare the site for the new building. Later in the month, crews began taking down the old community center.

The three buildings demolished were the gym, home economics building and the auditorium.

“During the November meeting the Scotland County Commissioners were presented with a proposed site plan for the Laurel Hill Community Center by the architectural firm, Oakley Collier, for a 14,671-square-foot facility at a total cost of $3,870,885.02,” said Jason Robinson, public information officer. “This amount was more than $1.5 million over what the board had targeted for this project so the board referred it to the Capital Committee which met Nov. 12 and again on Nov. 17 with the architects and tried to get the project more in line with the targeted budget number.

“After working with the architect, the Capital Committee was able to get the total cost down to $2,363,053.87,” continued Robinson.

The Capital Committee consists of Commissioners Tim Ivey, Bob Davis and Whit Gibson.

According to County Commissioner Carol McCall, the new proposed site plan was reduced to a 12,400-square-foot facility, with the majority of the reduction being a large multipurpose room.

“The Capital Committee then voted to send the new proposed site plan to the full board,” said McCall.

The board met Thursday for a special meeting to once again discuss how to continue moving forward on the project.

“At yesterday’s meeting, the board voted to move forward with the project with the new site plan and the revised $2,363,053.87 budget,” said McCall. “The hope is to begin construction and be in the facility as soon as possible.”

Commissioner Tim Ivey stated he estimates it would be mid-summer 2021 for the project to be completed — but may be a little sooner.

“The board also passed a project ordinance for this project because it will span more than one budget year and the anticipation is for completion to be in the 2021-22 budget year,” said Robinson. “The next step is to get the architects to prepare a bid package for any site work needing to be done and for construction. I am not sure yet when a groundbreaking might be held.”

