County to take strict measures against those not wearing facemaks

LAURINBURG — During a special meeting Thursday, the Scotland County Board of Commissioners discussed adopting restrictions suggested by the state to help fight COVID-19.

State officials announced Thursday that North Carolina had set a new record on Wednesday with more than 4,200 positive cases of COVID-19.

The county board, alongside Sheriff Ralph Kersey, agreed civil fines need to be added in order to help enforce social distancing and wearing facemasks.

“Once you decide on the ordinance and I have it, I can get it into the hands of my deputies and they can go out on their shifts and help educate these businesses,” said Kersey. “If we don’t do something we are going to put Mr. Greg Wood and the hospital staff in a situation where they don’t have the room to facilitate all the patients — and I don’t want that to happen.”

County Commissioner Betty Blue Gholston expressed her concern about patrons in stores and restaurants not being forced to wear masks.

“We have got to do something to encourage these businesses to enforce these rules,” said Gholston. “I’m not saying it falls solely on the stores, but they need to be doing their part as well.”

The ordinance will limit the number of people allowed to gather inside as well as at outside venues.

“I will enforce what you decide to the best of my ability,” said Kersey. “However, the ordinance needs to be clear as to how many can gather, because I have places such as Outback ATV Park I will have to enforce this on as well. They have 700 acres out there and it makes it more difficult to enforce if the ordinance is not clear.”

The board must hold a public meeting in order to vote to accept the ordinance.

“If we get the information out in time,” said County Manager Kevin Patterson, “We can vote on this at our next meeting.”

The board will continue its discussion during its regular meeting in December. The meeting will be held at Scotland Place on Turnpike Road.

“I motion we vote to move the meeting to Scotland Place and modify the recommended ordinance given by the state,” said Carol McCall, board member.

All board members were in agreement. The regular meeting will be Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]