LAURINBURG — It’s officially getting into the Christmas season, and the Optimist Club of Laurinburg opens its Christmas tree lot Saturday.

Hundreds of live, fresh, Frazier Fir Christmas trees will be set up in the lot located beside the Clinton Inn on U.S. 401 South. The lot will open Saturday at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

“The lot will be run as normal, but we are going to be practicing social distancing and asking that everyone who comes to pick out a tree wears a maks,” said Optimist Club President Chuck Witmore. “And all of our volunteers will be wearing masks as well.”

This year the club is offering something new — gift cards to be given to loved ones.

“The gift cards can be bought at the lot and it can go towards anything we sell, the trees, tree stands or wreaths,” Witmore said.

The gift cards can also be bought online.

Witmore added there is something for everyone at the lot, with trees ranging from five to 12 feet along with fresh Frazier Fir wreaths. The costs did not increase this year, meaning trees and wreaths cost between $24 and $225, depending on the tree height and the wreath size.

“We’ll be selling up until Christmas or until we sell out,” Witmore said. “We are one of the only places I know of where you get the full service. We shake the tree for you and load it, there isn’t anywhere else around that does that.”

The proceeds from the tree lot go towards helping with the upkeep of Optimist Park.

“We hope to see the community out there getting their fresh Frazier Fir,” Witmore said. “We did buy fewer trees than we did last year because we didn’t sell as many, so come out and get them early.”

The club accepts all debits or credit cards as well as cash as payment. The lot’s hours are Monday through Friday 2 to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

To purchase a gift card online visit https://squareup.com/gift/1A7VWDD10GC9D/order. Follow the Optimist Club of Laurinburg on Facebook for updates on the tree lot and more information about the club.

