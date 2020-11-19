Refurbished one wasn’t

going to be reasonable

LAURINBURG — After nearly four months, the city of Laurinburg is able to move forward in the process of getting the Hall Street substation back up and running.

The substation, which was designed to spread the demand of the city’s existing power system, suffered an explosion and caught fire on July 21 around 4:20 p.m. On Monday the City Council voted unanimously to buy a new transformer for the substation to get it back up and running.

“The cost of the repairs came back $90,000 less of what a brand new transformer would be,” said City Manager Charles Nichols. “From the get-go, we didn’t want a new substation to have a transformer that we had to send back to the plant to repair and come back.”

Nichols told the City Council that the substation would have the same type of transformer and it would cost $553,900— but it will be covered by insurance money.

“Insurances are battling it out of where the issue was,” Nichols explained. “But they’ve gone on and stamped on us to purchase a new one and not rehab the other one.”

Nichols added by buying a new one, while there will still be some wait time, it will be a quicker process than to send the other for repair.

Councilmember James Garby asked what would be done with the old transformer or if the city could refurbish it to make sure they had another one on hand, and Nichols explained that the city is currently looking at different avenues for it.

“It’s $460,000 to rehab it so that’s a lot to undertake when you can get a new one for a little over $500,000,” Nichols said. “But there might be some kind of value with the parts and pieces.”

The City Council was told that the part would be ordered on Wednesday morning.

