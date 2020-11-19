New business looking to change lives

LAURINBURG — Kim Sheppard, a professional life coach, has set up shop in Laurinburg, bringing her experience and wisdom along with her to help residents through their toughest times.

“Talking and meeting people is a gene I inherited from my family,” said Sheppard. “I always connected with anyone I came across and people just seem to open up to me very quickly. Some type of counseling was a career I wanted to pursue in my late twenties but it was just not the right time.

“Well COVID-19 came along and I had time to really think about the next chapter of my life,” continued Sheppard. “I was getting calls from people during shut down who just needed to talk. A lunch with a friend started the idea of being a life coach, that’s how all this began.”

According to Sheppard’s website, she is a compassionate and certified professional who is dedicated to helping residents live a full and productive life.

“My drive is to live the best life I can under any circumstance,” said Sheppard. “I love talking and meeting people, canvas painting, arts and crafts, playing the guitar, mountain air, Christian retreats, concerts and spending time with family.”

At this time all sessions will be held online or over the phone.

“I am offering a free 30-minute clarity session,” said Sheppard. “I will also be having a special COVID-19 session which has limited space available.”

For information, contact Sheppard at 910-688-3747 or by email at [email protected]

“Residents can also visit my website for more information at www.kimsheppardplc.com,” said Sheppard.

