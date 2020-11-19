Two gifts push the coffers closer to first $1,000

LAURINBURG —The contemporary Christian group Casting Crowns have a new song playing quite often on KLOVE radio that includes an appropriate portion of lyrics for the ongoing Operation Holiday Heroes campaign.

“… if we want to see a change in the world out there; It’s got to start right here; It’s got to start right now …”

It doesn’t get any truer or simpler than that.

Operation Holiday Heroes is a community partnership formed by The Laurinburg Exchange with the ‘Tis the Season organization and the assistance of the Scotland County Department of Social Services.

“We only have about three weeks left for this community fundraiser, and we still have a long way to go,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper. “We still have faith in Scotland County and really feel miraculous things will happen during this holiday season.”

Two individuals stepped up on Wednesday and presented the newspaper with a gift for Operation Holiday Heroes.

David Norris dropped off a $250 gift, and Helen Livingston forwarded a gift of $25. That brings the total so far to $945 — on the way to a goal of $7,500.

How it works

The Laurinburg Exchange will collect community contributions for Operation Holiday Heroes now through Friday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. Those making a donation can bring by a tax-deductible cash contribution and receive a receipt or make a check payable to Operation Holiday Heroes. A check can also be mailed to: The Exchange, c/o Holiday Heroes, 915 S. Main St., Suite H, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

Those who donate can choose to donate in their own name, in memory of someone or anonymously. The ongoing contributions will be listed in The Exchange each day.

Once all contributions are collected, DSS will be notified by The Exchange how many children (ages 17 and under) Operation Holiday Heroes will be able to provide a gift for.

Then, on Friday, Dec. 18, those families selected and previously notified by phone will be able to visit The Exchange office to pick up their gift card from Walmart to be used for their children’s Christmas.

For information about Operation Holiday Heroes, call 910-506-3023.

List of Heroes …

— Ora Tarlton … $10

— Rodney Hassler … $500

— In memory of COVID-19 victims … $25

— In honor of Ulysses Moore, Richard McInnis and Charles Odom … $100

— Lorene Evans and Susan Murphy … $35

— David Norris … $250

— Helen Livingston … $25

Total to date: $945