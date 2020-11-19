Stretch out your withered hand

Today, this is an act of faith.

Faith not in something, but faith in somebody. Our blessings, our answered prayer and sometimes our miracle hangs in the balance. It is an act on our part; and it is when Jesus tells us to do something.

Somebody reading is in a not so good place this morning; somebody is in dire straits; your hand is withered — now having a withered hand is a handicap; it diminishes your ability to do anything; it hinders you in so many ways. A withered hand is not a pretty sight; sometimes it’s downright ugly; it causes people to stare at you; and a lot of folk do not like to be stared at; and if we are not careful we will find ourselves hiding it to keep people from seeing it.

Y’all do know that there are some scars that we do not want people to see. Scars are unattractive; some people frown on scars; they can cause us to go into seclusion; because some people are mean; they taunt and make fun of people who are handicapped, disfigured or have a deficiency or some sort; people who are scarred or handicapped sometimes don’t feel like they belong in society; they feel as though they don’t fit in.

For example, people in the bible who had leprosy had to leave society and live in a colony with others lepers away from their families; most of us like to be normal; people who have scars a lot of times are people who have low self-esteem; they don’t feel good about themselves.

And personally, I know what that feels like, because as a child having somewhat of a deficiency at that time in a particular area I know firsthand the sting of being taunted, picked at and made fun of, it is not a good feeling; maybe some of you experienced something similar; even in adulthood people can be so insensitive.

Sometimes church folk can as well. If somebody doesn’t look the way we think that they should or act the way we think they should act, we tend to treat them different; but that’s not being like Jesus at all! Jesus welcomed the downtrodden, the prostitutes, the thieving tax collectors, the blind and the lame and the broken in spirit; people who nobody wanted to be around; he drew them like a magnet; and that’s what love does, it draws … and maybe that’s why some of us are saved today.

We were scarred, scarred from sin, but community, I have found out that anytime we GIVE our scars to Jesus he can take it and make a miracle out of a mess; in fact he specializes in cleaning up messes; and he does a better job than Mr. Clean! Whatever your scar is this morning, (because we all have one). It may be visible or in a place that cannot be seen, but we all have scars; and a scar is not necessarily seen, but it can be an issue; let’s be honest this morning, an issue can be something not of our own making; it can be something that we can’t do nothing about; and normally, when we all come to Jesus, we all come with something.

It’s not often that we come to Jesus just to give Him thanks; oh no, we have something on our mind and hearts when we come to Him; and that’s alright because in Hebrews 4:16 the writer did say, “let us come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in the time of need.”

He wants us to come to Him with our withered hand, our scars and stretch it out to Him; now let me say today that nobody with a sickness or infirmity ever came into contact with Jesus, and went away the same way. Nobody! He changed the atmosphere and He still does. He binds up Satan and set the captive free; Jesus was in the perfect will of God and everything that He did was for His Father’s glory; and I’m talking to somebody when I say that Jesus sees all of our infirmities.

Though many churches are not having full-time services now, when we press our way to where He is, we will never go back the same way that we came. The Bible says that Jesus entered again into the synagogue, as it was His custom to attend the synagogue on the Sabbath day (Mark 3:1-6), and there was a certain man who was there who had a withered or a shriveled up hand. The Bible says that the Pharisees watched Jesus, to see if He would heal him on the Sabbath day so that they might find a reason to accuse Him.

Now we would think that they would have pity on this man, that they would hope that Jesus would heal him, that compassion for him would override their hatred for Jesus. But when your heart is dark and you are blinded by sin and hate, it controls your whole personality.

Jesus looks around at these hypocrites with anger … he says to the man, “Stretch forth your hand, your withered, your shriveled hand.” In obedience to the command of Jesus he stretched it out and it was completely healed just like his other hand.

What is a withered hand? It’s whatever that has taken your joy and peace of mind.

Stretch out your withered hand … and if you do it by faith, He will work a miracle in your life.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor for Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.