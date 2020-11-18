Local elected officials weigh in on presidential election issues

LAURINBURG — The election is over, but President Trump hasn’t conceded or begun transition efforts for President-elect Joe Biden.

It’s a surreal situation, and local politicians are weighing in on some of the questions surrounding the presidential election.

“It is my belief the election results of Nov. 3 will stand and President-elect Joe Biden will be installed on Jan. 20,” said Walter Jackson, Scotland County Democratic Party chair. “As a citizen, I believe in the United States and hope the democracy will continue to carry out the beliefs of the constitution.”

County Commissioner Tim Ivey stated he thinks there are still some serious questions going on in other states which must be addressed.

“As to the outcome, nobody knows,” said Ivey. “I think we will be well into December before we know for sure.

Incoming County Commissioner Darrel “BJ” Gibson stated he does not think President Donald Trump will concede until he is forced to do so.

“However,” said Gibson, “in his latest speeches his language has begun to quietly shift.

“I believe by all projections shown and more importantly by the votes of the people,” continued Gibson “President-elect Biden will maintain the lead and officially become our 46th president. Reports show Biden has 306 electoral votes and 51.9% of the people’s votes; which makes it pretty official.”

The controversy over President Trump’s hesitancy to share pertinent information with Biden has raised questions as well as concerns.

“I think it is consistent with his behavior throughout the past four years,” said Gibson. “I also think it will be to the detriment of our country and this saddens me.

“For our local communities it can certainly have a major effect as we try to navigate through these times; however I think it most important local leaders remain focused and vigilant.”

Ivey agrees and believes President Trump should carry on with the transition process.

“For now,” said Ivey. “Mr. Biden should be included on security briefs in my opinion. I think people are election fatigued and are ready to move forward whatever the outcome.”

Even with election fatigue as Ivey called it, Gibson understands President Trump’s reluctance to give in.

“I think he has a right to hold on to his hope and pursue legal options made available to him,” said Gibson. “I am not surprised by his desire to hold on to the possibility, it is again, consistent of his actions during his tenure as president.

State Rep. Garland Pierce weighed in as well and called for a unified front. Pierce also stated it appears President Trump will continue to fight until January. He continued by saying he would hope Trump would want America to move forward.

“Community leaders must have the same voice calling for unity as it relates for unity among our residents,” said Pierce. “I believe we have those community leaders here in Scotland County. They have shown time and time again they will come together for the good of the community.

“And, I will use my voice as a state representative and religious leader to appeal for unity in Scotland and Hoke County,” continued Pierce. “This is a great time to show our future leaders we can all come together regardless of our political persuasion and work together for the good of our country.”

Ivey and Gibson both agree with Pierce and expressed the need for residents to work together.

“The community needs to pull together for the community and support whatever the final decision is on the presidency,” said Ivey.

Gibson also stated he hopes for civility among residents.

“I think those who support the standards of each will react as they have during this time,” said Gibson. “I have learned, zebras don’t change their stripes. Those who follow each do so by their actions as well, sometimes sadly.

“I am hoping for peace, love and civility. Those who didn’t support President Trump in the 2016 election still had to maintain during these four years and learn to live with it,” continued Gibson. “I pray the same will happen in this transition.”

Joseph Plitt, Scotland County Republican Party chair, was unavailable for comment at the time of the article.

Joseph Plitt, Scotland County Republican Party chair, was unavailable for comment at the time of the article.