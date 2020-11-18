Easy recipe for those meal preparations

With 5 p.m. suddenly feeling like midnight, my schedule has felt all kinds of messed up. So I’ve been looking for more crock-pot recipes so that I don’t have to do near as much cooking as I normally would. This week I’m bringing to you “crock-pot chicken burrito bowls.”

This recipe is one I cooked for meal preps for the week and it made my life super easy and made so much food. Plus throwing it in the crock-pot managed to free up several hours of what I would usually spend cooking on a Sunday and I was a big, big fan of just being able to sit on the couch and read instead.

Now this recipe calls for minute rice which is something I never use. I know some people struggle to cook rice but for some reason I’ve always managed to do pretty decent with it. So despite being raised on Minute Rice, I have never bought it and let me tell you I felt weird buying it. Mainly because I love to give my mom a hard time about using it.

***

Ingredients …

2 lbs of chicken breast

1 red onion, diced

3 cups of chicken broth

1 packet of taco seasoning

1 tablespoon of cumin

1 tablespoon of garlic

2 3/4 cups of instant rice

15 oz of black beans

24 oz jar of salsa

2 cups of colby jack cheese

Salt and pepper

Optional toppings:

Green onions

Sour cream

Banana peppers

Olives

***

Directions …

Add chicken and onions to slow cooker, top with cumin, garlic, taco seasoning, salt and pepper. Add salsa and broth then cover and cook on low for four hours or high for two hours.

Remove chicken and shred with two forks then add back to the slow cooker.

If cooked on low, turn onto high and stir in rice and beans. Cook for about 40 minutes or until rice is tender. Top with the cheese and cover for a few minutes until melted.

Serve with toppings of choice.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at [email protected]