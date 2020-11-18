City focuses on parked 18-wheelers

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council got an update Tuesday on the ordinances in the city limits for the parking of 18-wheelers.

The topic came at the request of Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans, who asked at last month’s meeting if the city could request the North Carolina Department of Transportation to restrict access for the tractor-trailers to travel on Main Street, could they do something in residential areas as well.

During the public comment period of the meeting, Laurinburg resident Michael Norton sent an email about why restricting access for tractor-trailers was being questioned.

“As a professional driver with 21 years on the road … we get no respect by the public on or off the road for keeping this country going,” Norton wrote. “I’m also a homeowner in a residential neighborhood and I park only my tractor in my yard, but I find this troubling that it’s a problem.”

Norton added his truck is a 2018 model and he parks it in his yard to make sure it does not get stolen or vandalized.

“I think we have much bigger problems to worry about in Laurinburg than if I can have my own truck in my yard,” Norton wrote. “A truck in my yard is how I make a living and it doesn’t bother anyone except those who look down on truckers.”

However, City Manager Charles Nichols explained to the Council that the ordinance currently is just for trucks that are parked on city streets — those parked on private property do not fall under the ordinance.

“If you have something in a private street or in your private yard, this does not address it,” Nichols said. “How the ordinance reads it’s the parking of any commercial vehicle larger than a standard size pick-up truck on any residential street. If Council wants us to enforce it strictly as it reads, you can drive through town and there are a lot of parked 18-wheelers for people who live in neighborhoods.”

Nichols explained that the police department usually tries to reach out to the truck owners and work with them before moving towards fining them the $10.

“If an officer sees where a truck has parked on a city street is an issue or could potentially be a traffic issue we’ve tried to contact the truck owner and discuss it with them,” Nichols said. “If it’s in a location that’s a nuisance for a neighbor or somebody we try and work it out.”

Councilmember Don Rainer said he doesn’t mind when a driver parks just the tractor of the 18-wheeler on the side of the road, but when it includes the trailer with the load for an entire weekend is where he had a problem.

“It sounds like there haven’t been a number of complaints and when there have been the chief and police officers are able to work it out,” said Councilmember Mary Jo Adams. “So I don’t see any reason we would need to change anything — if there is somebody that you see in a neighborhood then call it in.”

Nichols added that if Council has any complaints about 18-wheelers parking or if they have any residents complaining to just relay it to city staff.

Trucks in downtown

Last month the Downtown Advisory Committee requested that the council submit a request to the NCDOT for downtown Main Street to be a truck-prohibited route. The DAC requested the city to do it so there would be a better chance of it being approved.

However, NCDOT denied the request earlier this month. The email to the city stated that the request was reviewed and was denied because, “NCGS 20-115.1 does not allow for the restriction of legal load and size truck traffic on a NC Primary Highway.”

The email added that the only exception is if there are structural deficiencies such as a bridge or culvert that was present or a height restriction that would prevent the passage of the vehicle.

