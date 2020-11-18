Crunchy Popcorn Trail Mix quick and good for you

Crunchy Popcorn Trail Mix is easy and healthy. Stay on the trail with the sustained goodness of popcorn, nuts, and dried fruit.

This recipe will yield nine cups.

***

Ingredients …

5 cups popped popcorn

3 cups whole grain oat cereal

1/3 cup raisins

1/3 cup peanuts (or other nuts)

1/3 cup sunflower seeds

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter or margarine

6 tablespoon brown sugar

2 tablespoon light corn syrup

***

Directions …

Stir together popcorn, cereal, raisins and nuts in large microwavable bowl; set aside.

Combine butter, brown sugar and corn syrup in small saucepan.

Heat until boiling; cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Pour over popcorn mixture, stirring to coat evenly.

Microwave 3-4 minutes, stirring and scrapping bowl after each minute.

Spread onto greased cookie sheet; cool.

Break into pieces and store in airtight container.

