LAURINBURG —The Laurinburg City Council got an update on the restrictions for 18-wheelers that continued from last month.

City Manager Charles Nichols explained the process for if a tractor-trailer is parked on a city street and what can be done on it if it bothers the neighbors. The ordinance code states that the parking of any commercial vehicle larger than a pick-up truck can be fined.

The topic came after last month’s request from the Downtown Advisory Committee which was to restrict access to the 18-wheelers in downtown, which was denied by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

