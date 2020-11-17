Commissioners to hold special meeting

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting Thursday.

“The meeting is being called to discuss COVID-19 restrictions and consider site plans for the Laurel Hill Community Center,” said Jason Robinson, public information officer for Scotland County.

According to a press release the meeting will be held at the Edwin Morgan Center at 517 Peden St. in Laurinburg.

“Residents wishing to attend the meeting can do so by joining the GoToMeeting,” said Robinson. “The room number to join the meeting is 376-128-365.”

The meeting will begin at 3 p.m.

