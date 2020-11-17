THE BATTLE AGAINST COVID-19

LAURINBURG — As the holiday season approaches, leading community organizations have partnered up for the 90-day campaign to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The “Love Your Neighbor: Mask Up and Stand Back” theme encourages everyone in the community to practice the simple and critical behaviors of wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing. The campaign came after the community coalition was held with community leaders as COVID-19 numbers begin to rise again.

“Our ability to control the virus over the next three months will be critical for all of us as the onset of colder weather, the beginning of flu season, COVID fatigue, and social and family holiday gatherings all increase the risk of the virus spreading,” said Scotland Health CEO Greg Wood in a statement. “And all of us want our friends and family to avoid contacting this deadly virus. The threat of our community being severely overwhelmed is very real. Our staff is tired, yet they continue to risk their lives and their families to care for our community.”

In a video message, Wood shared the struggles the hospital has been facing and is expecting to face with the colder weather and flu season coming in.

“At Scotland Health, I am gravely concerned about the next 90 days,” Wood said in a video message. “In the past few weeks we’ve had many times where we have had more patients in our hospital than we have had staff or space to care for them … I am really concerned that we will not be able to deliver you with the care you desire, deserve and routinely get from us.”

Partnering with Scotland Health Care is the Scotland County Health Department, the Scotland County School System, city and county governments as well as church and retirement communities.

Dr. Glenn Harris of Harris Family Practice also shared the message of the campaign in a video. Harris encouraged patients to continue to go to their doctor visits for treatment as the hospital has put precautions in place.

“We have seen patients not continue with their routine screenings and visits,” Harris said. “They end up in the emergency room with life-threatening illnesses… go to your doctor’s office when its needed, your health and well-being are very important and Scotland Health has safety measures put in place to help protect our staff and our patients.”

Scotland County Health Department Public Information Officer Kathie Cox said they have been putting out flyers across the county complex as well as spreading the information through its social media.

“It’s important for us to join the hospital in this because it helps us stay on the same page as we give information to the community about this virus,” Cox said. “All we want is for the community to be as safe and healthy as possible.”

Many are encouraging hosting virtual Thanksgivings this year to help lower the risk of spreading COVID-19 and Cox wants to remind people that Gov. Roy Cooper has lowered the limit of gatherings indoors back to 10 people.

“Thanksgiving and Christmas are such special holidays but we want people to be safe and not put themselves at risk for catching the virus,” Cox said. “We want people to understand the increased risk in large gatherings, many are traveling from out of town, across the state or even from out of state for the holidays. Make sure to be wearing your mask and washing your hands, if you feel sick go get tested. Even if you’re not showing symptoms you could have been exposed and then expose someone who could end up dying from complications.”

Cox added the number of active positive cases can go down if people continue to follow the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

“If we all do our part, we can get the numbers to go down,” Cox said. “And we can make it to where there are no more deaths due to this virus if we all do our part.”

