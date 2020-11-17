State treasurer speaks to Rotary Club

LAURINBURG — Forced to change its in-person meetings to a virtual gathering because of COVID-19, the Rotary Club on Tuesday held its first-ever Zoom meeting with State Treasurer Dale Folwell as its guest.

Folwell, who won re-election to the post on Nov. 3, opened the meeting with a warning that he might get emotional about what he was going to speak on.

“There are things going on in our lives that are worth getting emotional about,” he said.

Financially, Folwell stated that, when Congress passed the Cares Act, about $4 billion came to North Carolina, where it was put into an interest-bearing account.

“Since then, $471 million of that went to just three counties and one city — Wake, Guilford, Mecklenberg and Charlotte,” Folwell said. “Why? Because one of the requirements was that a county or city had to have more than 500,000 in population to get that money.”

He added that the rest of the Cares Act money went to COVID-19 concerns.

Folwell also explained that the state has a $2.5 billion shortfall, but has a $2 billion surplus from 2019 and a $1 billion amount in the rainy day fund. He also said there is $2.5 billion in the Unemployment Trust Fund available.

“So even though there is a delay in making payments (for unemployment), it’s good to know the money is there,” he said.

Folwell also spoke on the State Pension Fund, which he said has been ranked No. 1 in the country to remain funded during a downturn like we are in now.

“Not just in the nation, but in the world,” he said.

But Folwell did say he had some frustration with Congress over how federal monies can be used.

“They applied strings, and one of those is that funding can only be used for COVID-related things,” he said. “But what isn’t COVID-related these days?

“I wish they had removed that string so dollars can be used to back fill the budget shortfalls,” he added.

During a question and answer period, Folwell was asked about 26,000 of state game land in Scotland County that produces revenue for the state through timber and pine straw — and how that hampers a rural county’s tax base.

“I agree that some of that revenue should be shared (with the county),” Folwell said. “I hope to hear more about this issue to see where I may be able to help”

During his talk, Folwell pointed out that state treasurer’s office manages almost $200 billion, which is eight times the size of the state budget

He also gave a tribute to Rotary Clubs, and said that if our local, state and national leaders would live by the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self” and its Four-Way Test, “it gives me goosebumps to think how much better we’d all be.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.