Softball tournament brings in more than 100 toys

Donations will go toward Toys for Tots at holidays

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation received more than 100 toys on Saturday as a donation from the WSL East Softball organization.

WSL held its Toys for Tots Tournament on Saturday at the baseball fields of the Morgan Complex. The entry fee for the teams was a toy and, in total, around 125 toys were donated to Scotland County Parks and Recreation.

“We were expecting to get about 100 to 150 toys so it was a great turnout,” said Edmund Locklear, athletic program supervisor. “All the toys are going to be donated to the Scotland County Department of Social Services. “

Locklear added by partnering with organizations and hosting events like this is a way for the parks and recreation department to help out Scotland County.

“It’s important for us to help kids of need in the Scotland County community,” Locklear said. “I’m sure due to the COVID-19 impact some kids will go without for the Christmas Holidays and this is a way the parks and recreation department can help out.”

There will be other events in the future that parks and recreation hope to put on to gather more toys to give to DSS for the holiday season.

“The athletic department will be putting on a Toys for Tots cornhole tournament in December,” Locklear said. “To register each player will bring a $10 toy to enter the event. More information will come out after the governor’s update on Dec. 4.”

