LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council will be meeting Tuesday for it’s monthly meeting.

Topics on the agenda include a discussion about tractor-trailer trucks in residential areas. The discussion comes after it was asked that the council to restrict the 18-wheelers in downtown. Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans questioned if the city could also restrict the trucks traveling in residential areas of the city and asked for it to be discussed at the next meeting with more information.

Also on the agenda is the consideration of accepting the water and sewer infrastructure at South Johnson Elementary from the county.

Originally, there was a public hearing scheduled for the meeting about a conditional use permit to operate a music venue on Fairley Street. The public hearing was canceled as Gov. Roy Cooper moved the indoor-gathering limit back to 10 people last week.

Any resident who wishes to submit comments for the public comment period should submit comments in writing to City Clerk Jenny Tippett via email at jtippett@laurinburg.org by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The comments will be read aloud during the public comment period.

