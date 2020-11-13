Holiday Heroes given $500 gift

LAURINBURG — Ora Tarlton nudged the donation door open earlier in the week and Rodney Hassler flung it wide open later in the week with their contributions to “Operation Holiday Heroes.” That was followed up by a check from Barbara Briggs “in memory of COVID-19 victims.”

Hassler mailed in his donation of $500 to The Laurinburg Exchange’s first-ever effort to bring joy to Scotland County children at Christmas, and the “in memory” check totaled $25.

“Now we’re rolling, thanks in large part to all three donors,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper. “We are hoping this starts the momentum toward a highly successful community giving in the spirit of the holidays.”

“Operation Holiday Heroes” is a community partnership formed with the ‘Tis the Season organization and the assistance of the Scotland County Department of Social Services.

How it works

Applications, according to DSS Director April Snead, were accepted at DSS through Friday, and they are now being evaluated.

The Laurinburg Exchange will collect community contributions for Operation Holiday Heroes now through Friday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. Those making a donation can bring by a tax-deductible cash contribution and receive a receipt or make a check payable to Operation Holiday Heroes. A check can also be mailed to: The Exchange, c/o Holiday Heroes, 915 S. Main St., Suite H, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

Those who donate can choose to donate in their own name, in memory of someone or anonymously. The ongoing contributions will be listed in The Exchange each day.

Once all contributions are collected, DSS will be notified by The Exchange how many children (ages 17 and under) Operation Holiday Heroes will be able to provide a gift for.

Then, on Friday, Dec. 18, those families selected and previously notified by phone will be able to visit The Exchange office to pick up their gift card from Walmart to be used for their children’s Christmas.

For information about Operation Holiday Heroes, call 910-506-3023.

List of Heroes …

— Ora Tarlton … $10

— Rodney Hassler … $500

— In memory of COVID-19 victims … $25

Total to date: $535