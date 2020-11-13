Final local election numbers are in

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Elections was presented with a protest Thursday, which has been filed in reference to the November Elections.

Dell Parker, election’s director for Scotland County, explained to the board the protest will be addressed at a meeting on Monday at 3 p.m.

“Our attorney, Ed Johnson, was unable to be here this morning due to a conflict,” said Parker. “It is my plan to speak with him and get further explanation on this prior to Monday’s meeting.

“This protest was presented to the Elections office yesterday at 4:41 p.m.,” added Parker.

The board will hold a preliminary hearing to discuss the next steps with the protest.

“The decision of the board will determine what happens next,” said Parker. “If the board decides to not move forward with a public hearing, the person filing the protest can choose to take it to a state level.

The actual nature of the protest was not disclosed during the meeting.

Also during the meeting, board members canvassed votes and discussed absentee ballots. After reviewing one ballot in question and voting to accept it, the board also voted to not allow 19 absentee ballots.

“This was due to no return of a cure certification or they were re-issued ballots due to deficiencies on their original return envelope,” said Parker, “and had not returned the ‘new’ ballot.”

After going into a closed session, Board Chair Bill Purcell presented the final numbers.

The final Scotland County contested election numbers are as follows:

— Scotland County Commissioner At-Large

Bo Frizzell: 6,497

Whit Gibson: 7,832

— Scotland County Commissioner Stewartsville Township

Clarence McPhatter: 7,147

Angie Kersey: 6,390

Scotland County Commissioner Williamson Township

BJ Gibson: 9,585

— Scotland County School Board of Education At Large

Carolyn M. Banks: 6,476

Jimmy R. Bennett: 5,060

— Scotland County Board of Education Stewartsville Township

Rick Singletary: 8,698

Tony Spaulding: 6,128

Gary W. Mauk: 4,023

Lester Brigman Jr.: 3,845

