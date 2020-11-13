Scotland County teacher renews national board certification

LAURINBURG — Joanne Peterson, a visual arts teacher at Carver Middle School, is one of the hundreds of teachers across the United States to renew their certification as a National Board Certified Teacher.

The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards is excited to celebrate Peterson along with the more than 20,000 teachers currently pursuing Board certification – seen as the profession’s mark of accomplished teaching.

“Today’s announcement is a reason to celebrate teachers who are committed to their students and the teaching profession. It’s a joy to recognize the thousands who have shown that they teach to the highest standards in the profession. Research makes clear that the 125,000 NBCTs teaching in our nation’s schools have a significant impact on student learning. Students of all backgrounds are the beneficiaries. The future becomes brighter as we all work towards an accomplished teacher for every student, in every classroom, across the country,” said Peggy Brookins, NBCT, president and CEO of The National Board.

“It has been an honor to have been involved with National Board Certification from the beginning of my career to now. I am proud to have achieved Renewal again 10 and 20 years later. I continue to strive to maintain high standards for myself and my students, even as we navigate the new frontier of remote learning.” said Peterson.

The National Board is working to set the expectation that all teachers in every classroom should demonstrate accomplished teaching via National Board certification and become leaders in their schools and communities. Every child should have the opportunity to learn from an accomplished teacher.