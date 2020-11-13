40 YEARS AND COUNTING

LAURINBURG — Danny Caddell of State Farm Insurance is a well-known and well-respected member of the community, and 2020 marks a monumental moment for Caddell.

“Danny is celebrating his 40th year in the insurance business,” said his wife Carolina. “We wanted to celebrate this with his friends, family and colleagues in person — however, due to the pandemic, we felt the right thing to do was recognize him by celebrating him in the paper.”

Danny and his bride were married on July 20, 1974.

“We both graduated from Appalachian State University,” said Carolina. “He graduated in 1973 and I graduated in 1974.”

Before moving to Scotland County, Danny taught social studies before receiving his master’s degree in business administration and became the principal at Chesterfield (S.C.) Junior High School.

Things soon changed, however.

“We were both ecstatic about an opportunity for him to become a State Farm agent in Laurinburg,” said Carolina. “We had passed through this sweet town many times on the way to the beach and always said this would be the perfect place to raise our little family, because it was halfway between both of our parents.

“We just loved the progressive friendly atmosphere of Laurinburg,” continued Carolina. “David Harling came to our Chesterfield home and interviewed us both. Danny was then hired and we moved to … Laurinburg.”

Danny became the State Farm partner to Wayne Hobbs in the State Farm Insurance building.

“As a new agent,” said Carolina, “as for any agent, it was a struggle to gain people’s trust and build a strong agency. However, the people in Laurinburg embraced us and invested in a relationship with us — and Danny’s agency began to grow.”

Hobbs, who remained Danny’s partner for more than 20 years, is now retired but the two remain close.

“We have worked together, played together and helped each other with projects at the office and at each other’s home,” said Hobbs.“We are pretty close to being ‘adopted brother’ … we share a common trust for each other.”

Ralph Oaks is another who has gone through the journey with Danny over the years.

“I’d say I have known Danny since around 1982 or 1983,” said Oaks. “I was the underwriter for him as well as other insurance offices in surrounding areas.

“It was an instant friendship,” added Oaks.

Oaks has many fond memories of their long friendship and said the two try to get together when possible, and they always send each other Christmas cards during the holidays.

“Danny is one of the good guys,” said Oaks. “He always works hard and tries to do the best job he can. He is just an all-around good guy and he strives to do the right thing.

“I do remember him and Wayne took me to eat seafood one night,” continued Oaks. “They asked if I liked seafood and I couldn’t tell them yes or no because I hadn’t had the experience eating a lot of it. I remember fixing my plate with small amounts of many different things for my first plate — when I came back with my second, Danny jokingly said he would hate to see what a plate I fixed would look like at a restaurant where I knew I liked the food.”

According to Carolina, Danny, Wayne and Office manager Gail Jackson have worked beautifully together and have continued to add staff.

“The staff who are here now have been here for a long time and they are like a big family,” said Carolina.

Jackson has been Danny’s office manager for the 40 years he has been in the insurance business and says she thinks very highly of him just like the others. When asked what she respected the most about Danny, her response was simply his integrity.

“Danny works hard to make sure his customer’s insurance needs are taken care of and they receive the best customer service possible,” said Jackson. “Danny has been here for me in good times and bad times. Our office is like family members.

“He is very compassionate about his job …,” continued Jackson. “Danny is also a great boss and friend to his entire staff. It has been a joy to work with him.”

Currently, the staff members are Jackson, Debbie Barnes, Laura Haywood and Diana Graves.

“Many times clients come into the office not so much to see Danny as to see one of these very special women,” said Carolina, “they are the heartbeat of this agency.”

Carolina continued by saying, for Danny, his work is not all about business but more about personal and supportive relationships.

