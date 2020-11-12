City cancels public hearing

LAURINBURG — A public hearing set for Tuesday’s Laurinburg City Council meeting has been canceled.

The council was set to hold a public hearing during its monthly meeting about a requ4est for a conditional use permit to operate a music venue on Fairley Street.

At the October meeting, City Manager Charles Nichols explained to the council that since conditional use permits are quasi-judicial hearing and the School of Governments recommended it be held in person.

The plan had been to only allow 25 people in the council chambers at a time with masks being required and those who were going to be attending to let city officials know beforehand.

However, on Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper moved the indoor-gathering limit back to 10 people instead of 25. So the city chose to cancel the public hearing.

The council meeting will still be held at 7 p.m. and the public will be able to watch virtually through the city’s Facebook page.

If you have any questions, you can call City Clerk Jenny Tippett at 291-2590 or email at [email protected]

