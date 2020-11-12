BOE recognizes board members

LAURINBURG — After 12 years serving on the Scotland Board of Education, Jeff Byrd sat through his last monthly meeting on Monday.

Board Chair Rick Singletary recognized Byrd at the start of the meeting with a plaque and photos album of his family.

“We always know that there is a commitment that comes with this,” Singletary said. “For those who are not familiar with these things there’s always that heartthrob … when you hold up those children it takes a different place in our lives. In our board room, we do have copies of board member’s children or grandchildren or particular family members they wanted posted.

“And Dr. Byrd on behalf of the Scotland County School system and our board we want to say thank you for your commitment and your dedication to the education of our young people in Scotland County,” Singletary added.

Byrd did not file for re-election for his seat and will serve in the capacity for the remainder of the month including for the Committee of the Whole meeting.

Singletary also honored the late Wayne Cromartie, who had served on the board since 2015 and who passed away in September. Cromartie’s family was there to accept the recognition.

“We suffered a loss to our school board family,” Singeltary said. “Mr. Cromartie served a total of five years with us … we just ask that you continue to do those things we know he had in his heart and please continue to represent.”

Boardmember Darrel “B.J.” Gibson will also be leaving the board to join the Scotland County Board of Commissioners, but he attended Monday’s meeting virtually and will be recognized at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.

It will be at the December meeting when Rick Singletary and Vice-Chair Carolyn Banks will be sworn in for their second term along with Gary Mauk and Tony Spaulding being sworn in for their first term.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.