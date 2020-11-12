United Way’s fundraising campaign is underway

LAURINBURG — The annual United Way fundraising campaign is underway and representatives are asking for help from residents to make this year a success.

“Giving to the United Way campaign helps address the root cause of issues within our community,” said Coy Moody, executive director. “Take a homeless person for example, finding them shelter for one night does not fix the issue. This person may be homeless as a result of domestic violence, they are more than likely food insecure and in need of clothing, they may also need assistance filling out job applications due to lack of literacy.

“They could probably also benefit from talking to someone about their situation,” added Moody.

According to Moody, the donations received will be divided into areas of need.

“Your donation to the United Way will be split among different agencies that can address each of these issues,” said Moody. “One agency can provide domestic violence support, another can provide food and clothing, another can address their literacy level and help with job applications.

“Your donation can also help provide a mental health session to get them back on a path of hope,” continued Moody. “Giving to the United Way allows agencies to work together to help individuals completely heal instead of temporarily placing a band-aid on the issue most visible.”

The United Way has set a goal of $280,000 this year to fund 20 non-profit agencies in Scotland County.

“We are currently at 15% of our goal,” said Moody.

Moody further stated, donors can designate all or part of their donation to a specific agency.

“One dollar a week for a year can help provide a hot, home-delivered meal to an elderly shut-in for two weeks,” said Moody. “Ten dollars a week for a year can provide over 2,700 pounds of fresh produce and shelf-stable food to our residents.

“Also,” continued Moody, “Twenty five dollars a week for a year can provide over 1,000 weekend snack bags to food-insecure school-aged children.”

Due to the current pandemic, there will be a few changes to the usual operations during the fundraising campaign.

“Typically we are able to schedule visits to our local businesses and production facilities to meet with their employees,” said Moody. “This will be limited this year due to the current pandemic.

“We also know, for many, this year will be different for them, financially,” continued Moody. “Taking this into consideration, we reduced our campaign goal from last year by $10,000.”

Moody and the rest of the United Way staff are hopeful they will exceed the goal and be able to give the agencies more money at the end of the campaign year.

“The need is also greater in our community as a result of COVID,” said Moody, “therefore several of our non-profit partners are experiencing large increases in the number of people they serve and as a result, these programs exceeded their budget earlier in the year.”

If a resident’s employer does not offer payroll deduction as a donation option, they can use one of the following options to give:

— Online at www.uwscotco.org/donate.

— Mail to the United Way of Scotland County at P.O. Box 742, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

— Drop off at the United Way office, 205-B Lauchwood Drive in Laurinburg.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.