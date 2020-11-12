Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Parke Place Apartments reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons broke into two vehicles and stole $4 in change, debit cards and identification cards. One vehicle was unsecured and the second had a passenger window busted with a rock.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sherbrooke Circle reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into their vehicle. Nothing was reported to be missing and the vehicle had been left unsecured.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kinston Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had taken the driver side mirror off their vehicle valued at $100.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Harvey Little, 27, of Charles Drive was arrested Wednesday for assault on a female, breaking and entering and trespassing. He wasn’t given a bond.