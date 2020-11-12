Scotland Regional Hospice to hold virtual candlelight memorial

LAURINBURG — On Thursday, Nov. 19, Scotland Regional Hospice will hold its annual Candlelight Memorial Service to honor and remember those lives that have been lost over the last year.

Under normal circumstances, the hospice staff and volunteers would welcome hundreds of guests to Northview Harvest Ministries in Laurinburg to light a candle in memory of a loved one. Like most recent events, COVID-19 has caused a change in the service’s traditional format that has been used for over two decades.

This year’s Candlelight Memorial will be offered virtually, and Northview Harvest Ministries has graciously agreed to allow us to use their church as the setting for the streamed version of the ceremony. Guest speakers, musicians, and hospice staff will share the message and light the candles at the church in a virtual service that can be viewed from the comfort of home.

“We would like to invite everyone to join us online,” said Tanya Williams, director of family services for Scotland Regional Hospice. “This is not a service just for families and friends of hospice patients. We want anyone in the community who has suffered a loss over the last year to join us in remembrance of their loved one. We will even be lighting a special candle in memory of all those who have passed away from COVID-related complications.”

This year’s service will feature a special message from Charles Wentz, executive director of Scotland Family Counseling Center; as well as music from soloists Brett Davis, pastor of East Laurinburg Church of God; and Pennie Thomas, Scotland Regional Hospice social worker. Dr. Bill Loftus, SRH board chairman, Dr. Cheryl Davis, chief medical officer for Scotland Health Care System, and pastor Garry McMillan, SRH chaplain, will also contribute to the ceremony.

Scotland Regional Hospice holds its annual candlelight memorial service in November each year on the Thursday prior to Thanksgiving. This year will be no different. The virtual service will be available on the Scotland Regional Hospice website (scotlandhospice.org) and the organization’s Facebook page (facebook.com/scotlandhospice) on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.

For information, please call 910-276-7176.