Man is charged with indecent liberties with a minor

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department has arrested a Laurinburg man on warrants for sex offenses with a child less than 15.

According to Lt. Jeremy White, on Tuesday 33-year-old Jarvis Samuel was arrested for warrants out of Mecklenburg County for indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child less than 15.

Samuel was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $120,000 bond.

“Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Cyber Crime Unit initiated a case report in June 2020,” said Lt. Rich Stahnke of the Special Victim’s Division with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. “The investigation by Det. Aleta Dunbar led to warrants being obtained against Mr. Samuel for indecent liberties and statutory sex offense.

“Due to the nature of the offense and with an intent to protect the privacy of the victim, I will not share further details,” he added.

Stahnke said if anyone had any information they believe to be pertinent to the offenses committed in the city of Charlotte or in Mecklenburg County to call the Charlotte area Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-332-1600. For anyone who may have any information about offenses committed in Laurinburg or Scotland County, contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 or the Scotland Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.

Local connection

Samuel made several headlines in 2019 as he had been attempting to open a call center in Laurinburg. Samuel claimed to be president of operations for Synergy Communication, which was a company that has mainly focused on third-party sales teams by going door-to-door.

The company began doing interviews in June 2019, but it all came to a close by August 2019.

However, it didn’t take long for questions to arise about the validity of the center. While Samuel originally rebuked claims by stating that a lease had been signed for the Abbot Building — but the owners of the building decided not to lease the building after calls of concern.

The Exchange did receive information from an anonymous source from the Charlotte area that Samuel was trying to put another call center in the area, but this time under the company name of Vital Tech Communications.

