‘Christmas Kickoff’ set for downtown on Nov. 22

LAURINBURG — Those looking to shop local for Christmas this year will get the opportunity on Nov. 22 during the first — kind of — ‘Christmas Kickoff’ in downtown Laurinburg.

The ‘Christmas Kickoff’ will be taking the place of ‘Christmas on Main’ this year to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

“It is not a downtown festival, which is why the name has changed,” said Executive Director for the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Chris English. “It’s a way to kick off the season in downtown. ‘Tis the Season will have all the trees and decorations up, there will be food trucks, we’ll have craft vendors and our downtown retailers will be having sales.”

English added entertainment such as the Hartsville Bubbleman and dance troops will not be performing. Instead, organizers are wanting to bring people to downtown businesses.

“Given what’s been going on our downtown businesses need the support from the community,” English said. “By shopping local, you don’t have to go far from home or be in the crowds at the mall. Plus, not only will you be supporting local businesses but, by shopping local, you’re helping support the local economy.”

The event will enforce wearing masks and will support Scotland Health Care Systems “Love Your Neighbor: Mask Up and Stand Back” initiative.

“The fall event was fantastic,” English said. “There was a good number of people and everyone was wearing masks and we didn’t have much congestion.”

The event will be held in downtown Laurinburg on Nov. 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. Unlike previous years, South Main Street will likely not be closed down for the event.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.