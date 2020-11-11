Create the holidays with Peanut Butter Dream Bars

This is a favorite gluten-free Christmas dessert to add to gluten-free cookie trays! Everyone loves these gluten-free dream bars!

In less than an hour, you can have these treats ready to get in the refrigerator to cool — and shortly after that, they are ready to enjoy.

***

Ingredients …

2 cups certified gluten-free old-fashioned or rolled oats

3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1-1/2 cups gluten-free all-purpose flour*

1/2 tsp. xanthan gum*

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1 cup melted salted butter

1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup creamy salted peanut butter

1 cup M&M’s – use holiday colors for holiday

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips or chunks

***

Directions …

You can make this using your stand mixer, a hand mixer, or just mix by hand in a large bowl.

In a large bowl, combine gluten-free oats, brown sugar, gluten-free flour, xanthan (if needed), baking soda, and salt.

Stir in melted butter and pure vanilla extract until you have a moist, crumbly mixture.

Measure out 1 cup of this crumble mixture and set aside to use as the topping later.

Spray a 9×13 baking pan with cooking spray. Press oat mixture evenly into bottom of pan. I like to use some plastic wrap or a plastic glove sprayed with cooking oil to help me do this easily.

Bake at 375° for 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest on cooling rack or hot pads for 5 minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk together the sweetened condensed milk and creamy peanut butter until well mixed. Carefully spread over the baked crust.

Sprinkle with M&M’s and chocolate chips.

Drop small pieces of the reserved 1 cup of oat mixture all over the top of chocolate. My dough pieces were roughly dime-sized and smaller. You’ll still be able to see much of the layers underneath.

Bake 24-25 minutes at 375° or until some parts are turning golden brown. Remove from oven to cooling rack. Let cool completely before cutting. I cut mine in a 4×6 grid, yielding 24 bars. But these are very rich, so you can definitely cut even smaller if you want to feed more people!

TammySue Vincent is a celiac and the editor’s wife.