Caramel Apple Popcorn has all the flavors of fall

Caramel Apple Popcorn is a perfect fall treat for those with a sweet tooth.
This recipe will serve five, so you may want to double or triple it.
You can have this treat ready to go in about 30 minutes.
***
Ingredients …
8 cups popped popcorn
2 cups cripsy apple chips, whole or broken into pieces
1/4 cup apple cider
1/4 cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon corn syrup
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspon salt
***
Directions …
In large bow, toss together popcorn and apple chips.
Combine cider, sugar, butter and corn syrup in medium heavy-bottomed saucepan set over medium heat. Bring to boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 5 to 7 minutes or until sugar is disolved and caramel is thickened slightly.
Remove from heat; sitr in cinnamon and nutmeg. Let cool for about 5 minutes or until thickened. Pour over popcorn; toss with salt.
Enjoy.
For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.