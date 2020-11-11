Caramel Apple Popcorn has all the flavors of fall

Caramel Apple Popcorn is a perfect fall treat for those with a sweet tooth.

This recipe will serve five, so you may want to double or triple it.

You can have this treat ready to go in about 30 minutes.

***

Ingredients …

8 cups popped popcorn

2 cups cripsy apple chips, whole or broken into pieces

1/4 cup apple cider

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon corn syrup

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspon salt

***

Directions …

In large bow, toss together popcorn and apple chips.

Combine cider, sugar, butter and corn syrup in medium heavy-bottomed saucepan set over medium heat. Bring to boil.

Reduce heat and simmer for 5 to 7 minutes or until sugar is disolved and caramel is thickened slightly.

Remove from heat; sitr in cinnamon and nutmeg. Let cool for about 5 minutes or until thickened. Pour over popcorn; toss with salt.

Enjoy.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.