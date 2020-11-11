Mediterranean Potato Flatbread is easy, fast and mmmmm

Bringing you all of the Mediterranean flatbread vibes without any of the actual bread. This gluten-free recipe uses planks of shredded hash brown potatoes for a fresh, crispy flavor.

Crispy planks of shredded hash brown potatoes are topped with creamy hummus, olives, tomatoes, feta and fresh herbs.

Start to finish, this recipe takes just 30 minutes.

***

Ingredients …

4 cups Frozen Shredded Hash Browns

As Needed Salt and Pepper

3 tablespoons Olive Oil

¾ cup Prepared Hummus

½ cup Pitted Olives (Kalamata, Black, or Green)

12 each Cherry Tomatoes

½ cup Feta Cheese

1-1/2 cups Fresh Rosemary (Optional)

***

Directions …

Preheat the oven to 425 °F

Microwave the frozen shredded hash browns for 2-3 minutes.

Press the hash browns onto a nonstick baking sheet lightly sprayed with nonstick spray (this will ensure the potatoes don’t stick).

Season the potato “flatbread” with salt and pepper. And drizzle with the olive oil.

Bake the potatoes for 15-17 minutes or until they are golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly before handling.

Spread the hummus over the potato “flatbread” and top with a variety of the toppings before serving.

Enjoy!

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.