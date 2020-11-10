Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

Nov. 20

— Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be holding a movie night at 7 p.m. at the Morgan Complex located at 1206 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg. The movie will be “Free Birds” and tickets are $2.

Nov. 22

— Scotland County officially kicks off the holiday season with Christmas on Main and the lighting of the Christmas tree in downtown Laurinburg. Come to Downtown Laurinburg and enjoy a variety of food vendors, craft vendors pictures with Santa, carriage rides, entertainment and more. Area shops will be decorated for the holidays and will be offering specials. The annual tree lighting will be held at 6 p.m.

Nov. 26

THANKSGIVING

Dec. 5

— Scotland County Parks & Recreation will hold a Kids Night Out for students K-5 at the Wagram Rec Center from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. There will be crafts, food, a movie, legos and fun.

— St. David’s Episcopal Church will have its annual Market Day from 8 a.m. to noon in the Parish Hall. Frozen foods, hand-made gifts, baked goods, and more! Fresh Frazier fir wreaths and poinsettias will also be available, BUT you must pre-order by Nov. 22, call David Adams 910-280-9366. Wreaths are $20, any size S-M-L. Poinsettias are $15 for 6-inch pot, $20 for 8-inch pot — red only. Please come wearing mask, walk through keeping 6 feet apart, and observe signs with entrance and exit access. The parish hall is located on the corner of Azure Court and Covington Street in Laurinburg.

Dec. 12

— Scotland Youth Development and Prime Ministry are partnering to host the fourth annual Holiday Cheer Lunch at 201 Atkinson St. in Laurinburg. The festive event will provide a free, delicious lunch to individuals and families in need from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Delivery and pick-up options only this year due to COVID-19. Call Ms. McNeil at 910-217-1017 or visit holidaycheerlunch.org to request a meal by Thursday, Dec. 10. Quantity is limited. Pre-registrants will be eligible for giveaways just in time for Christmas.