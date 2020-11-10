Operation Christmas Child shoebox drop-off times set

WAGRAM — Spring Hill Baptist Church has been announced as the lone drop-off point for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes in Scotland County.

Operation Christmas Child is an outreach for children all around the world, providing Christmas gifts for those who normally would not receive one.

“The COVID-19 global pandemic has disrupted everyday life in some way for nearly everyone on the planet,” said Linda Marshall, Scotland County drop-off team leader. “Yet, Samaritan’s Purse continues to share the eternal hope of the gospel and to serve in Jesus’ name.

“Many children around the world have never heard the gospel message of eternal life in Jesus Christ,” added Marshall. “They live in hard-to-reach, impoverished communities where parents struggle to provide just the basics. Rarely, if ever, do the children receive a present that is just for them.”

Collection Week will be held Nov. 16 through Nov. 23.

“You can visit samaritanspurse.org to locate drop-off sites in the neighboring counties as well,” said Marshall.

Spring Hill Baptist will be implementing a curbside drop-off to help ensure the safety of those donating as well as the volunteers.

“There will be signs directing them to the ‘curbside drop-off location,” said Marshall. “Donors will stay in their cars as the volunteers walk them through filling out a drop-off form and the volunteers will unload their vehicle. All volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves.”

Spring Hill Baptist Church is located at 24220 Main Street in Wagram.

“There is still plenty of time to fill a shoebox,” said Marshall. “The pre-printed shoeboxes are available at the Living Water Christian Bookstore on Main Street in Laurinburg. You can also pack a shoebox on-line at Samaritanspurse.org for $25.”

Drop off times are as follows:

— Monday, Nov. 16: 9:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.

— Tuesday, Nov. 17: 1:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

— Wednesday, Nov. 18: 9:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.

— Thursday, Nov. 19: 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

— Friday, Nov. 20: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

— Saturday, Nov. 21: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

— Sunday, Nov. 22: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

— Monday, Nov. 23: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

For information, please contact Marshall at 910-506-4179.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]