Break-in

WAGRAM — Mid South Gun Shop reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that someone had entered the store by damaging the outside wall and a number of guns were removed by the offenders. The Sheriff’s Office has several persons of interest and it is currently under investigation.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McKay Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had broken into the residence through a rear window and stole several power tools valued at $2,400.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Omega Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had taken a fuse box cover from their vehicle. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Montclair Drive reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole $10, an amp and a cellphone totaling $400. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Omega Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole a wallet with identification cards, debit cards and $10 cash. The vehicle was left unsecured.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of St. Johns Church Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that unknown persons had stolen a John Deere tractor valued at $17,000.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fairly Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had cut the tires to their vehicle causing $400 damage.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Tiffany Rand, 39, of Hope Mills was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Damion McDonald, 26, of Wagram was arrested Monday for assault on a female and injury to personal property warrants. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Paula Legette, 44, of Grant Street was arrested Monday for violation of a domestic violence court order. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Farran McMillan, 34, of Willow Drive was arrested Monday for communicating threats, trespassing and stalking outstanding warrants. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Kadjah Ingram, 27, of Tara Drive was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $100 bond.