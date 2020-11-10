‘Thankful Tree’ is set up at the library

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Memorial Library is hoping its patrons get into the spirit of being thankful.

For the month of November when patrons enter the library, they’ll be greeted by the “Thankful Tree” on the bulletin board in the lobby.

“It’s a really simple program,” said Youth Librarian Jenna Knight. “All you have to do is ask for a leaf at the front desk and write what you’re thankful for on it. You can remain anonymous or put your name on it.”

This is the first year the library has done a “Thankful Tree” but last year there was a “Library Sign-Up Tree” in September.

“The idea just came to me when I was looking for ideas on what to put on the bulletin board for November,” Knight said. “The tree also goes along with our Take and Make Craft Kits for this month as well.”

This month young patrons can take home one of two kits: a Thankful Turkey Book or the Happy Hedgehog.

“We have run out of the materials to make the Thankful Turkey, but we’re working on getting more so all we have right now is the Happy Hedgehog,” Knight said. “But along with the crafts we’re including stationary and a stamped envelop for kids to write a letter and make a drawing to send to local nursing homes. You don’t have to worry about bringing the letters back to the library or Parks and Recreation you just have to send it out.

The letters are part of a partnership with Scotland County Parks and Recreation, who will receive the letters and then take them to the local nursing home to be distributed to residents.

“We only started this last week and I can already say that Parks and Recreation have already received two letters back,” Knight said. “Since we started in September with the Take and Make Kits we’ve seen an increase. We gave out double the amount of kits in October than in September and we see November continuing with the trend.”

Scotland County Memorial Library is open to the public and operating under normal business hours. For information call 910-276-0563.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]