LAURINBURG — It’s time to light up Scotland County.

The Laurinburg Exchange has teamed up with the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce and ‘Tis The Season to light up Scotland County and add a little shine to the holidays.

“With the cancellations of traditional events, we wanted to come up with a way we could celebrate Christmas as a community,” said Chris English, executive director to the Chamber. “There are many people that go all out with their decorations for Christmas and we would like to recognize them.

“Also,” continued English, “we wish to inform the community of the awesome decorations that are out there in hopes others will take a ride through the county and appreciate the efforts and Christmas Spirit that these individuals have.”

For those who reside in Scotland County, these organizations are urging you to decorate your home or personal property with holiday décor and enter your address for “The Great Christmas Light Contest.”

“Decorations may be secular, religious, animated, or whatever you imagine,” said English. “All decorations must be in place no later than Dec 5. All residential addresses will be judged no later than Dec. 19.”

Residents wishing to enter must submit their entry at www.laurinburgchamber.com/lightitup; drop off the entry to ‘Tis the Season at 301 S. Main St. in Laurinburg; or The Laurinburg Exchange at 915 S. Main St., Suite H, also in Laurinburg.

“The Great Christmas Light Contest is designed to bring back some of the holiday cheer which has gone missing this year,” said Brian Bloom, divisional publisher of The Laurinburg Exchange, Richmond County Daily Journal and Anson Record. “To rekindle those memories of driving through town with your mom and dad and oohing and ahhing at the light displays.”

According to Bloom, the cash incentive, brought about by the generosity of the sponsors, is intended to encourage people to go all out.

“After all,” said Bloom, “someone is going to win $500, $300 or $200 — not a bad stocking stuffer.

“We want to light up Scotland County, from border to border,” continued Bloom. “We want locals and visitors alike to leave with an impression of holiday cheer. Match this with the extraordinary efforts of the “Tis the Season campaign and Laurinburg will be a special place to see and be seen this holiday season.”

Bloom further expressed his high expectations and hopes for this contest to bring as much joy as possible during this unusual holiday season.

“The holidays have always been my favorite time of the year,” said Bloom. “From the family gatherings at Thanksgiving to the miracle of Christmas Morning presents magically appearing, there is a joy, a happiness that resides within us during this extraordinary season.

“Like many, we’ve struggled with the isolation that has come with COVID-19 restrictions and felt others probably have too,” continued Bloom. “It’s our hope that Scotland County residents will embrace this opportunity to show up and show off and make this holiday season, the brightest one of all.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]