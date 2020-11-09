VIRTUAL SUCCESS

“It’s always a very humbling time. I just want to say thank you to everyone. The generosity of these little communities that we serve is incredible. People always ask what you like about your town and I’ve got to say it’s the generosity. People truly care about making our community a better place.” — Kirsten Dean

LAURINBURG — Despite being moved to a virtual format, the Scotland Memorial Foundation’s annual “Putting on the Ritz” fundraiser still brought in thousands of dollars and is still bringing in more.

According to Foundation Executive Director Kirsten Dean, the Saturday night event was a success from the raffle to the silent auction to the Fund the Need.

“It went exceptionally well even though it was different than it usually is,” Dean said. “We had a lot of participation in the silent auction as well as the Fund the Need.”

Currently, the Fund the Need, which will help support Scotland Regional Hospice this year, has raised more than $87,000 with money still coming in.

“We’re still getting calls from people asking how they can donate,” Dean said. “So that number is still going up …the winner of the raffle this year was Dr. Jonathan Rowson and we sold 2,836 tickets. I was thrilled and incredibly happy about how many we sold this year.”

Dean said that the net proceeds from the event are still being tallied and will be announced at a later time. She added that, during the live stream on Saturday, it had about 90 people watching but it was likely more than that.

“It was likely double or triple that number that was watching,” Dean said. “A lot of people we knew were watching were couples or families with four or five people watching. So it was a great turnout online, especially since we had never done it this way before.”

Donations can still be made by contacting the Scotland Memorial Foundation or going online to donate.

“It’s always a very humbling time,” Dean said. “I just want to say thank you to everyone. The generosity of these little communities that we serve is incredible. People always ask what you like about your town and I’ve got to say it’s the generosity. People truly care about making our community a better place.”

To donate or for information, contact the Foundation at 910-291-7553 or https://event.gives/ritz.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.