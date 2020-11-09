Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Honey Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had broken into their vehicle. Nothing was reported to be missing. The vehicle was reportedly left unsecured.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Ashley Drive reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had stolen a decorative wreath off their front door valued at $30.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blues Farm Road reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had stolen a chemical blower valued at $450 from the bed of their truck.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Friday that someone had damaged their HVAC unit by cutting the electrical wires causing $50 in damages

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kinston Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had cut the tires on their vehicle causing $400 in damages.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Kadedra Ellison, 23, of Kennedy Street was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Hoke, Robeson, Cumberland and Scotland counties along with resisting arrest. She was given a $7,300 bond.

LAURINBURG — Charles Donnely, 39, of Aberdeen was arrested Sunday for larceny and resisting arrest. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Timothy McDowell, 38, of Claredon was arrested Sunday for larceny and trespassing along with outstanding warrants for larceny and possession of stolen goods out of Richmond County. He was given a $2,5000 bond.