NAACP Youth recognizes BOE pair

LAURINBURG — Amidst the challenges during the general election season, election officials can be overlooked unless something goes wrong.

On Thursday evening, youth residents such as the NAACP Youth set out to change this and recognize the director of the Board of Elections, Dell Parker, as well as her assistant Chassidy Chavis for the hard work they do.

“It really meant a lot for them to do this,” said Parker. “They held a dinner and honored us both. I was given a bouquet of roses and we both received a certificate.”

According to Parker, there was also a DJ and the youth members took time to speak.

“Normally we would not receive any recognition unless there was a complaint or a problem with the ballots,” said Parker. “It was great to hear from the youth who are essentially our future and hear their appreciations.”

The Board of Elections has a great deal of responsibility on them throughout the year and especially during the voting season.

“We will most likely continue to be busy in our office for the next two weeks,” said Parker. “There is a lot that goes into election procedures behind the scenes.”

