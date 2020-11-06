Police are warning about scams

LAURINBURG — Residents of Scotland County should be wary of phone scams as the holidays get closer.

Recently, a Laurinburg resident reported to the Laurinburg Police Department that $4,940 was taken from her after she was led to believe she had won $17 million. She was told the nearly $5,000 was a processing fee she had to pay to get the money.

“As far as calls go, if you didn’t enter anything like a lottery or a raffle then you can’t win,” said Lt. Jeremy White. “If you did enter something and get a call please know that you do not have to pay a processing fee. Also, be wary of anyone trying to have you buy gift cards to send because they’re almost untraceable.”

White continued that the department does see an increase of these scam type calls during the holidays and the first of the year when people are doing their tax returns.

“We see a lot of calls that are telling people they won so much money but have to pay a processing fee first,” White said. “Or they get a call that their loved one is in jail and they have to send money to get them out. Those are the two most common ones that we see.”

For those who might get these types of phone calls, White advises to never share personal or contact information with them such as social security numbers.

“If you receive one of these calls contact us with the phone number and what the call was about and we can tell you if it’s real or not,” White said. “And for those who believe that they have fallen victim to one of these, please contact the police department and talk to an investigator.”

To contact the Laurinburg Police Department call 910-276-3211.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]