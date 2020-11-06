Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pinewood Park Apartments reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and took two social security cards. The vehicle was reportedly left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lytch Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol valued at $575 along with $80 in cash. The vehicle was unsecured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Burl Cox, Jr., 31, of Sneads Grove Road was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $7,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Keyondre Purvis, 22, of Laurinburg was arrested Thursday for child abuse and carrying a concealed weapon warrants out of Richmond County. He was given a $10,100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Johnisha Davis, 28, of Laurinburg was arrested Thursday for assault on a government official and resisting arrest warrants. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Thomas Spencer, 55, of Raleigh Street was arrested Thursday for driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving and driving while license revoked. He was given a $2,500 bond.