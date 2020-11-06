Financial assistance available through Church Community Services

LAURINBURG — Staff at Church Community Services of Scotland County wants residents to know there is help available during a time when many are in need of financial assistance.

“In early September, we began learning federal funding to assist was coming,” said Denise Riggins, coordinator of Church Community Services, “and we were fortunate later in the month to learn our county had been included in some grant funding which would be administered to the Southeastern Domestic Violence Center and they would be able to assist many more people.”

According to Riggins, in 2019 CCS assisted more than 200 families with rent and utilities. This year it has seen 335 families in need and the majority of those were seen since the governor’s moratorium was lifted.

“The Hope Program is for renters who have been affected by COVID in some way, whether they lost a job, lost hours, had to be home with children or other loved ones,” said Riggins. “The Hope Program will pay up to three months’ rent and up to three months forward.

“The funds are paid directly to landlords and even though the governor has put a moratorium back in place regarding evictions, we do know this money, at this time, is only available until Dec. 31, so people should contact them right away,” added Riggins.

For clients to receive assistance from the Hope program they should dial 211 and choose their language then press 3 to learn more.

“If clients are able,” said Riggins, “they may also apply online and this method is faster by going to NC211.org/hope.”

New funding may also be available soon to CCS to assist more persons throughout the holiday season.

“We have applied for grant funding so we might also be able to keep assisting those who do not qualify for the Hope program or other programs and there are certainly residents in this situation out there,” said Riggins. “These are people who were not affected necessarily by COVID but had some other issue such as an accident, another illness, or loss of a spouse due to non-COVID reasons.

“I had a lady just yesterday who lost her HVAC system and had to pay to have it replaced,” added Riggins, “this caused her to become behind on rent and utilities.”

According to Riggins, those in need of this type of assistance must apply for the Hope assistance first before applying through CCS.

Church Community Services is located on Gill Street in Laurinburg. For more information, residents can call CCS at 910-276-8330.

